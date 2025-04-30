Controversy Unfolds: Assam Chief Minister's Remarks Spark Outrage

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is in hot water after making controversial remarks at a recent rally, sparking significant backlash. The comment suggested that women needed to take 'a wrong path' to secure government jobs during the Congress regime, prompting public outrage.

The opposition Congress party condemned the chief minister's statements, organizing protests and burning effigies in a dramatic display of disapproval. Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur Goswami criticized Sarma's remarks as an insult to women across the state and called for a formal investigation.

In response, Congress leaders demanded an apology from Sarma and threatened legal action if he failed to comply. Sarma defended his comments by citing a report by the Justice (Retd) B K Sharma commission, stating his words were not his own but rather an indication of past irregularities.

