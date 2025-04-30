Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: Assam Chief Minister's Remarks Spark Outrage

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma faces backlash following his remarks about women during a rally. The opposition Congress criticizes him, with women burning his effigy and demanding action. The comments refer to irregularities in past government job exams, sparking a call for a CBI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is in hot water after making controversial remarks at a recent rally, sparking significant backlash. The comment suggested that women needed to take 'a wrong path' to secure government jobs during the Congress regime, prompting public outrage.

The opposition Congress party condemned the chief minister's statements, organizing protests and burning effigies in a dramatic display of disapproval. Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur Goswami criticized Sarma's remarks as an insult to women across the state and called for a formal investigation.

In response, Congress leaders demanded an apology from Sarma and threatened legal action if he failed to comply. Sarma defended his comments by citing a report by the Justice (Retd) B K Sharma commission, stating his words were not his own but rather an indication of past irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

