Left Menu

Sikkim CM meets PM Modi, urges Rs. 3673.25 Cr from Centre for post flood reconstruction

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament House on Monday. CM Golay presented the Post Disaster Need Assessment(PDNA) report, estimating Rs. 3,673.25 crore for recovery and reconstruction, and emphasized the need for continued support. He thanked the PM for his prompt relief after the Sikkim Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in October 2023.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 16:29 IST
Sikkim CM meets PM Modi, urges Rs. 3673.25 Cr from Centre for post flood reconstruction
Sikkim CM Prem Singh Golay meets PM Modi (Photo/x/@PSTamangGolay). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament House on Monday. CM Golay presented the Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) report, estimating Rs. 3,673.25 crore for recovery and reconstruction, and emphasised the need for continued support. He thanked the PM for his prompt relief after the Sikkim Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in October 2023. The Chief Minister, in his social media, wrote for a permanent solution for National Highway 10, the only lifeline for Sikkim, damaged in the wake of GLOF and Monsoon 2024. He shared, "Given the strategic importance of NH-10, I requested a permanent solution to its frequent disruptions and proposed entrusting its maintenance to a Central Agency like NHAI/NHIDCL. I also sought urgent intervention to restore NH-310A, which connects Gangtok to the Indo-China border, following recent cloudbursts in North Sikkim".

During the meeting with the PM, Golay also proposed connectivity through the Himalayan Railway Line. He informed, "A proposal to develop a Himalayan Railway Line between Bakrakote in West Bengal and Rorathang in Sikkim, along with historical correspondence from 1917, was also presented". The PM was also presented with Sikkim's initiative to build a multimodal corridor with an integrated checkpost between Sikkim and eastern Nepal at Chewa Bhanjyang.

Sikkim CM also presented the long standing demands for tribal status for 12 indigenous communities, the Limboo-Tamang seat reservation in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, and the visit of 17th Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorji to Sikkim. He extended invitation to the PM for celebration of 50th Statehood Day on May 16, 2025, to grace the occasion as the chief guest, which the PM is said to have accepted.

Golay also applauded the PM's initiative, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' which raises awareness about environmental conservation by planting a sapling in honour of mothers. He added that Sikkim will observe this initiative on July 7, 2024. He congratulated PM Modi on his third consecutive electoral victory and expressed confidence in his leadership. The Sikkim CM was accompanied by MPs Indra Hang Subba from Lok Sabha and Dorjee Tshering Lepcha from Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024