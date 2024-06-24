Government Initiatives to Boost Indian Tractor Market Amid Decline in Sales

The Indian tractor market, despite witnessing a 7% decline in sales this fiscal year, is expected to bounce back, thanks to the government's renewed focus on agriculture and rural income. Swaraj Engines Ltd., a major player in the diesel engine market for tractors, has expressed optimism in its latest annual report.

According to the report, the domestic tractor industry registered a degrowth of 7%, primarily due to unpredictable rainfall affecting the kharif crop and a high base effect from the previous year. However, the company believes that various government initiatives, including the enhancement of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and financial support to marginal farmers, will keep the tractor demand momentum alive.

Swaraj Engines also pointed out the potential growth areas in the horticultural sector and the lower horsepower (HP) market segment, noting that advancements in farm mechanization and technology will further drive demand. The company aims to align its engine business with these emerging trends.

