Shrine Board opens 'Mundan' Shop for devotees

To facilitate the devotees in performing the vital ritual of 'Mundan Sanskar' of their child conveniently, the Shrine Board on Monday opened a 'mundan' shop for devotees at Banganga who visit the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi by the conventional route. As per the directions of the Chairman of SMVDSB the Shrine Board has established this free service.

The shop is located at bathing ghat number 3, near Geeta Mandir in Banganga, and will provide free 'mundan' services to devotees. Devotees can avail this service for their kids on a first-come, first-served basis. The shop will be open daily at 7:00 am and staffed by experienced barbers from the Shrine Board skilled in performing the 'mundan' ceremony in accordance with traditional practices.

All tools and instruments are thoroughly sanitised to ensure the highest level of cleanliness, while the barbers strictly follow hygienic practices. The 'mundan' shop was inaugurated by the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Anshul Garg, along with other officers and officials of the Shrine Board, in the presence of prominent citizens of the area.

The CEO after inauguration said, "In response to numerous requests from the devotees and recognising the importance of the ritual, the Shrine Board has established this free service as per the directions of the Chairman of SMVDSB (Lt. Governor, JK-UT) to assist devotees in fulfilling their spiritual obligations without any financial burden. He further exhorted that the 'mundan' shop is a part of the Shrine Board's ongoing efforts to provide free facilities and services to devotees while valuing their feedback. (ANI)

