Desolation in Darfur: Chaos and Survival at Zamzam Camp

Najlaa Ahmed recounts the attack on Darfur's Zamzam displacement camp by Rapid Support Forces, leading to mass displacement and chaos. Over 400,000 people have fled, with humanitarian groups condemning the violence. Many face dire conditions in Tawila, seeking shelter while a power struggle between the RSF and Army continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 11:48 IST
Desolation in Darfur: Chaos and Survival at Zamzam Camp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Najlaa Ahmed sat amidst a sea of mothers and children, recounting the harrowing assault on Darfur's Zamzam displacement camp by the Rapid Support Forces. The raid, marked by looting and shelling, forced her and many others to flee in terror, unsure of their families' fate.

The attack, in which the UN reports at least 300 deaths, comes amid a two-year conflict between the RSF and Sudan's army. Humanitarian organizations decry the violence against civilians already grappling with famine, as vast numbers make the perilous journey to Tawila, seeking refuge.

The RSF denied committing atrocities, even as verified videos show disturbing acts of violence. Meanwhile, the RSF's push to control Darfur intensifies, aiming to establish a parallel government. In Tawila, supplies are scarce and the struggle to survive is grim, as desperation mounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

