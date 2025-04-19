Left Menu

State Language Debate: Maharashtra's Hindi Mandate Sparks Controversy

Maharashtra government’s decision to make Hindi a compulsory third language in schools, following NEP 2020, has sparked debate. While Chief Minister Fadnavis insists Marathi is paramount, Congress opposes the mandatory inclusion of Hindi, fearing it undermines Marathi rights. The policy aims to enhance linguistic skills from Class 1.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government's recent policy to make Hindi a mandatory third language in schools, as outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, has ignited a contentious debate. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis affirmed Marathi's non-negotiable status in the state while defending the option to learn additional languages.

Fadnavis expressed astonishment over the opposition to Hindi and the favoring of English. He cautioned that any challenge to Marathi's prominence would be unacceptable. Conversely, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized this move, arguing against any coercion that could compromise Marathi speakers' rights.

The School Education Department, backed by Rahul Ashok Rekhawar of the State Council of Educational Research and Training, insists that the inclusion of Hindi alongside Marathi and English from Class 1 aims to enhance educational outcomes and is untainted by political motives.

