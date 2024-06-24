Assam Police arrest five in connection with gang rape of minor girl in Udalguri

Left Menu

Assam Police have arrested five persons in connection with a gang rape incident with a minor girl in the state's Udalguri district. The arrested persons were identified as Mustaq Ahmed, Mohidul Islam, Hafijul Ali, Saddam Ali and Ehsan Ahmed.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police have arrested five persons in connection with the gang rape of a minor girl in the state's Udalguri district. The arrested persons were identified as Mustaq Ahmed, Mohidul Islam, Hafijul Ali, Saddam Ali and Ehsan Ahmed, police said.

Pushkin Jain, Superintendent of Police of Udalguri district said that, police arrested all five accused. "Following the incident all our officers including myself started investigation on ground. We came to know that, on June 22 evening when a minor girl along with her friends were returning from Mazbat area, a gang of five persons raped the minor girl. We have already arrested all five accused from Mazbat, Dhekiajuli and Dalgaon area. We had already conducted medical examination of the victim girl and her health condition is stable and she is safe," Pushkin Jain said.

Following the incident angry mob torched the houses of two accused. "Following the incident some local people and organisations staged protest and law and order situation arose, but we immediately controlled the situation. I appeal to the public don't take law into one's hands and maintain communal harmony and we will investigate the case properly with public cooperation. Our further investigation is on," Pushkin Jain said.

On the other hand, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Monday visited Udalguri and took stock the situation. The Assam Minister said that, on the instructions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he reached Udalguri and took full stock of the "inhuman" incident that occurred on June 22.

"Further, engaged with the representatives of various parties, the local residents and the district administration to understand the entire incident. Conveyed our deepest condolences to the family of the victim and promised full support from our Government for her swift recovery and providing justice to them via all possible measures including setting up of Fast Track Courts. Udalguri police has arrested all the five accused within 24 hours and proceeded with legal proceedings," Jayanta Malla Baruah said. (ANI)

