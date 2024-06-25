Left Menu

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. is recognized with the 'Laureate' honour by Great Place to Work® Institute. This prestigious accolade is reserved for companies featured for the 10th year in India's 'Best Companies to Work For' list, showcasing the firm's dedication to a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Updated: 25-06-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:27 IST
Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. has been bestowed with the esteemed 'Laureate' honour by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) Institute, a recognition reserved exclusively for organizations listed in India's 'Best Companies to Work For' for ten consecutive years. This accolade highlights the company's steadfast commitment to fostering a high-trust, high-performance culture that benefits both its business performance and employee well-being.

Among the '100 Best Companies to Work for in India', Max Life secured the 28th spot and ranked within the Top 25 in 'India's Best Workplaces™ in BFSI'. The evaluation, conducted by GPTW® Institute in 2024, meticulously assessed over 1700 companies, bestowing top 100 companies with marquee recognition.

Senior Director & Chief People Officer of Max Life, Shailesh Singh, expressed delight in receiving the 'Laureate' status, emphasizing the firm's dedication to trust, respect, and inclusivity despite a growing employee base. Singh affirmed the company's commitment to creating a thriving community that values and appreciates its employees, providing a platform for career progression in an equitable work environment.

The GPTW® recognition reaffirms Max Life's enduring values-driven culture and 'people-first' practices. The 2024 Best Workplaces in India list relies on a comprehensive evaluation system comprising the Trust Index Survey and the Culture Audit, which collectively measure the quality of employee experience and the organization's leadership, values, and employee-centric practices.

