Indian Army announces commencement of Phase II of Agniveer recruitment

This phase marks a significant milestone in the Indian Army's efforts to transform its requirements procedures and ensure a seamless and efficient selection process for aspiring candidates. The recruitment rally is free, fair and transparent so all candidates are advised not to approach any type of tout.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 22:32 IST
Agniveer soldiers during the passing out parade at Gaur Drill Ground, BRC, Danapur in Patna (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has announced the commencement of Phase II of the Agniveer recruitment process. This phase marks a significant milestone in the Indian Army's efforts to transform its requirements procedures and ensure a seamless and efficient selection process for aspiring candidates. The recruitment rally is free, fair and transparent so all candidates are advised not to approach any type of tout.

As part of the new recruitment system, the first phase involved an online common entrance exam that was conducted nationwide in April-May 2024. The results of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the official website of the Indian Army, which is www.joininidianarmy.nic.in. The upcoming rally for the Central Districts of Assam i.e., Sonitpur, Biswanath, Nagaon and Morigaon will be held at the Missamari Military Station, starting from July 23 to 27, 2024.

Admit Cards for the rally can be downloaded from the official website of the Indian Army. The Agnipath Scheme in the Indian Armed Forces is a scheme where selected candidates will be enrolled as Agniveers for a four-year period. Based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces, Agniveers after completing their engagement period will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre. Of these upto 25% of Agniveers will be selected to be enrolled in the Armed Forces as a regular cadre. (ANI)

