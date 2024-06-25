Left Menu

Financial Services Boss Pushes Banks for Enhanced Inclusion

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi urged public sector bank CEOs to enhance financial inclusion efforts. Reviewing government schemes like PMJDY and PMJJBY, he emphasized better customer experiences and appreciated the progress in social security expansion. He also discussed CKYC, Aadhaar seeding, and new UIDAI products.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 22:34 IST
Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Tuesday called on public sector bank CEOs to intensify their efforts in reaching underserved areas to bolster financial inclusion initiatives.

During a review of various flagship government financial inclusion schemes, Joshi highlighted the need to improve customer experiences across banking services.

Key schemes discussed included Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana. Joshi also took stock of financial empowerment programs like Stand Up India and PM SVANidhi.

The meeting addressed the status of brick-and-mortar banking branches in unbanked villages and discussed the Common KYC (CKYC), Jan Samarth portal, and Aadhaar seeding issues.

Joining the meeting, the CEO of UIDAI showcased new products aimed at enhancing the benefits of Aadhaar authentication for banks.

