Financial Services Boss Pushes Banks for Enhanced Inclusion

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Tuesday called on public sector bank CEOs to intensify their efforts in reaching underserved areas to bolster financial inclusion initiatives.

During a review of various flagship government financial inclusion schemes, Joshi highlighted the need to improve customer experiences across banking services.

Key schemes discussed included Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana. Joshi also took stock of financial empowerment programs like Stand Up India and PM SVANidhi.

The meeting addressed the status of brick-and-mortar banking branches in unbanked villages and discussed the Common KYC (CKYC), Jan Samarth portal, and Aadhaar seeding issues.

Joining the meeting, the CEO of UIDAI showcased new products aimed at enhancing the benefits of Aadhaar authentication for banks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)