Left Menu

BofA Securities Offloads Shares Worth ₹859 Crore to Societe Generale

BofA Securities offloaded shares of five companies, including Grasim Industries and Manappuram Finance, for ₹859 crore through open market transactions. Societe Generale acquired these shares at the same rate. Despite this, shares of some companies rose while others fell on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 22:36 IST
BofA Securities Offloads Shares Worth ₹859 Crore to Societe Generale
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

BofA Securities made a significant move on Tuesday by offloading shares of five prominent companies, including Grasim Industries and Manappuram Finance, amounting to ₹859 crore through open market transactions. The transactions involved BofA Securities Europe SA, a New York-based arm.

Shares were also sold in Dhani Services, Ramkrishna Forgings, and Tilaknagar Industries through various block deals on the BSE. Specifically, BofA Securities Europe SA sold 1 crore shares of Dhani Services, 14.12 lakh shares of Grasim Industries, and 38.48 lakh shares of Manappuram Finance. Additionally, 31.17 lakh shares of Ramkrishna Forgings and 35.30 lakh shares of Tilaknagar Industries were offloaded.

The shares were disposed of at prices ranging from ₹52.08 to ₹2,517 per share, totaling ₹859.68 crore. In a parallel move, Societe Generale, a financial services firm based in France, purchased these shares at identical prices. The market response was mixed: shares of Dhani Services rose 6.67% to ₹51.79, Ramakrishna Forgings increased by 2.59% to ₹919.10, and Grasim Industries added 0.06% to ₹2,516.55. Conversely, shares of Tilaknagar Industries dropped 2.18% to ₹253.40, and Manappuram Finance fell by 0.44% to ₹192.85 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024