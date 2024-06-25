Pune Porsche accident: Minor accused released from observation home after Bombay HC order

The minor accused involved in the Pune Porsche car crash accident has been released from observation home following the Bombay High Court's order. The court on Tuesday granted bail to the juvenile accused in the Pune car accident case and ordered the release of the minor into the care and custody of his paternal aunt.

The bench noted the Juvenile Justice Board's (JJB) remand orders were illegal and passed without jurisdiction. A division bench of Justices Bharti Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande ordered in this case, and the court also mandated that the minor accused continue sessions with a psychologist and that his paternal aunt will take care of the minor and it contested the juvenile's detention in an observation home.

The Bombay High Court made several important observations during the hearing on Tuesday in this case. The Bombay High Court said that "the accident that took place was very sensitive and it also affected the minor accused," the judge added.

Speaking to the media about the case's development, Prashant Patil, the advocate for the minor accused, said, "The child in conflicting law was arrested on May 19, 2024 and was released on bail. After his release on bail on May 22, 2024, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) took custody of the child under a conflicting law." "That particular custody was illegal per se. Today we challenged the three remands of the JJB before the High Court. The writ of Habeas Corpus was filed by the paternal aunt of the child in conflicting law. Section 12 of the particular act was the backbone of the writ and we argued that, be it a bailable offence or a non-bailable offence, the code of CrPc does not apply to a child of conflicting law and that's why we requested his immediate release," he said."Today, the honourable Bombay High Court set aside those orders and ordered the immediate release of the child under conflicting laws," said advocate Patil.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the parents of the two engineers who died in the Pune Porsche crash case and assured them the guilty would not be spared. Shinde met Omprakash Awadhiya, father of Anish Koshta, and Suresh Koshta, father of Ashwini Koshta, and consoled them. He said that the incident was unfortunate and that the culprits would be severely punished.

CM Eknath Shinde spoke to the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Pune and directed him to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bulldoze all structures that are against the building rules. He also directed the police to initiate renewed action against drug peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city, the CMO said in a press statement.

Even though the minor accused in the accident has been released, Shinde assured that the case has been taken up again for investigation. He also clarified that the case will be fast-tracked. The Chief Minister stated on his 'X' handle, "We fully understand the grief caused by the sudden death of one's young children. So, we decided to provide Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as a special consideration to the families of their two deceased children."Shinde added that the government is making efforts to track down all the culprits and ensure that they are punished.

The two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, died on May 19 at 2.30 am after a car allegedly driven by a drunk 17-year-old boy crashed into them. The investigation unfolded like a bag of worms as his kin allegedly tried to obliterate the evidence against him.

On June 21, the Pune district court granted bail to Vishal Agarwal, the father of the accused teenager, in the primary case where he was booked under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. But his 77-year-old grandfather is still in judicial custody for allegedly forcing the driver to take responsibility for the crime on behalf of his grandson.

The Pune district court on June 21 granted bail to Vishal Agarwal, the father of the teenager accused in the Pune Porsche car crash case. Agarwal was granted bail in the primary case, where he was booked under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The advocate of Agarwal, Prashant Patil, said that his client will continue to cooperate with the probe. "My client, Vishal Agarwal has been granted bail by the Honourable Sessions Court at Pune. It is his duty to abide by the conditions imposed by the Court and shall continue to cooperate with the investigation agency," Patil said.

The father of the accused teenager was in police custody in connection with the manipulation of blood samples, while the grandfather is in judicial custody following his arrest for allegedly abducting the family driver to force him to take responsibility for the crime on behalf of his minor grandson. Two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike died on the night of May 19 after a Porsche car allegedly driven by the minor accused ploughed into them.

The teenager was detained at an observation home on the order of the Juvenile Justice Board. He was earlier granted bail in the case but was later sent to the observation home for 14 days till June 5.

On June 15, a paternal aunt of the minor accused in the car crash case moved the Bombay High Court, claiming that the teenager's detention was "illegal" and seeking his immediate release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)