Nasdaq Terminates Agreement with EEX: A New Chapter in Energy Trade
Nasdaq announced on Wednesday the termination of its transaction agreement with the European Energy Exchange (EEX). This move marks a significant shift in the energy trading landscape and could have broad implications for global energy markets and trading practices.
Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 11:47 IST
