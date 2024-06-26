MP CM Mohan Yadav calls on Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in Delhi; discusses about river linking projects

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil at his office, Shram Shakti Bhawan, in New Delhi on Wednesday and held discussions on irrigation projects and water conservation programmes related to the state. CM Yadav also apprised the union minister about the current status of the Ken-Betwa Project and the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal Project and discussed in detail various topics related to the implementation of the projects.

"Today, I met Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil. We have two big river-linking projects in which the Prime Minister is particularly interested. Through CR Paatil, we requested from the Prime Minister that the Ken-Betwa River Link Project will benefit Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, especially the 10-15 districts of the Bundelkhand region. These are areas that require lots of water. I am satisfied that our government has gone ahead seriously and this will yield results quite soon," CM Yadav said. He further said that even in the meeting with the Prime Minister, he invited him for the Bhoomi Pujan of the project and he, in turn, gave his consent. A date would be decided in the time to come and in a month or two, they would perform the Bhoomi Pujan.

"Another project that is very useful for western Madhya Pradesh is the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal Project and a proposal for the same is before the Jal Shakti Ministry. It will be beneficial to 13 districts in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. We will try to implement this project soon under the leadership of PM Modi, which will benefit the people of the area," the CM said. (ANI)

