Protest in Vaca Muerta Affects Argentina's Oil and Gas Production
A protest by the indigenous Mapuche community in Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale formation has disrupted oil and gas production. The protesters have blocked access to the Loma 'La Lata' field, impacting main operators and potentially affecting supply in Buenos Aires during peak demand times.
A protest in Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale formation has impacted oil and gas production after protesters blocked access to the Loma "La Lata" field, a source at state-run company YPF said on Wednesday.
The protest, launched by a group of indigenous Mapuche upset with a local gas shortage, has hit production activities at the field's main operators, according to the source, who estimated its impact at some 3 million cubic meters of gas. Located in western Neuquen province, Vaca Muerta is one of world's largest shale formations, and by far Argentina's most important source of domestic oil and gas.
If the hit to production at the field is not remedied, supply in the capital Buenos Aires and surrounding areas would be affected during times of peak demand, the source added.
