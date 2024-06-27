Mizoram's Economic Uplift: Empowering Farmers through Strategic Crop Purchases

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government in Mizoram has initiated a plan to purchase four key agricultural products—ginger, turmeric, chilli, and broomsticks—from local farmers to bolster their economic standing.

Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata confirmed the move, emphasizing the setting of support prices and creating market linkages. He envisions less government involvement as farmers directly connect with buyers within three years.

Additional plans include processing plants for ginger and partnerships with large companies, ensuring sustainable growth for Mizoram's agricultural sector. Forming Multipurpose Primary Agriculture Credit Societies is also encouraged to streamline operations.

