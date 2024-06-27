Network Planning Group Reviews Major Infrastructure Projects and CARING-2024 Workshop Highlights Coal Gasification

The Network Planning Group (NPG) convened on June 21 to evaluate eight infrastructure projects, including major investments in railway development. Projects such as the Manmad to Jalgaon project, estimated at Rs 2,594 crore, and the Bhusawal to Burhanpur project, estimated at Rs 3,285 crore, were reviewed.

These endeavors are part of the Energy Mineral Cement Corridor (EMCC) programme, under the supervision of the commerce and industry ministry. Additionally, four projects from the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) targeting integrated manufacturing clusters in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Bihar were appraised, with a combined estimated investment of Rs 8,175 crore.

Meanwhile, the CARING-2024 workshop on coal gasification technology, held at the CSIR-CIMFR Digwadih Campus and attended by 75 industry leaders, underscored the strategic importance of coal gasification in meeting India's energy objectives. Anandji Prasad, Project Advisor for the coal ministry, highlighted the Centre's goal of achieving 100 million tonnes of coal gasification by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)