Superplum Brings Sweet, Ready-to-Eat Mangoes Directly to Your Doorstep

Superplum, a leading Indian Agritech company, has launched a service that guarantees sweet and ripe mangoes delivered directly to consumers' doorsteps. This unique offering aims to solve the common problem in India where mangoes are often either too raw or too ripe, rendering them unfit for immediate consumption.

By leveraging state-of-the-art automated ripening facilities and an end-to-end supply chain, Superplum ensures that customers receive perfectly ripened, carbide-free mangoes. These mangoes are chilled and ready to eat, eliminating the inconvenience and waste associated with traditional market options. The company purchases directly from farmers, ensuring full traceability and product safety.

Available on Amazon Fresh, neighborhood stores, and at shop.superplum.com, these mangoes cater to the fast-paced lifestyle of today's consumers, offering a quick and nutritious snack. They are also versatile for various culinary uses, from desserts and smoothies to salads, providing essential vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

Superplum's commitment goes beyond quality and convenience. By partnering with farmers who employ sustainable farming techniques, the company promotes ethical sourcing and supports local agriculture. This comprehensive approach benefits both the planet and farming communities while providing consumers with superior-quality produce.

Established in 2020 and backed by notable Silicon Valley investors, Superplum addresses critical issues in Indian agriculture. The company's sophisticated supply chain ensures product quality from farm to consumer, delivering to over 500 stores in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. Each product features a QR code for full traceability. For more details, visit www.superplum.com.

