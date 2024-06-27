Left Menu

Sudan Faces Grim Future Amidst Hunger Catastrophe and Conflict

International experts warn of a looming famine in war-torn Sudan, with 755,000 people facing extreme hunger. The conflict between rival generals has displaced over 11 million people and severely disrupted food and humanitarian aid. Critical regions include Khartoum, Darfur, Kordofan, and Jazira.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:51 IST
Sudan Faces Grim Future Amidst Hunger Catastrophe and Conflict
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Egypt

International experts have issued a grave warning about the deteriorating situation in Sudan, revealing that 755,000 individuals are on the brink of famine. This revelation follows continued clashes between rival generals that have thrown the nation into chaos.

The conflict, which erupted last April, has resulted in widespread hunger and displacement, affecting areas such as Khartoum, Darfur, Kordofan, and Jazira. According to a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), extreme food shortages now endanger 8.5 million people after 14 months of unrest.

Senior United Nations officials stress that the violence and lack of humanitarian access have exacerbated an already dire situation, with half the population facing 'crisis or worse conditions.' In an urgent call to action, global leaders emphasize the need for increased funding and diplomatic efforts to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024