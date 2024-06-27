Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal collector fines 4 private schools for increasing fees beyond prescribed limit

Bhopal district collector on Thursday took action against four private schools for violating the Madhya Pradesh Niji Vidyalaya (Fees Tatha Sambandhit Vishayon Ka Viniyaman) Adhiniyam, 2017 and increasing school fees beyond the prescribed limit. The collector also issued an order against the four private schools namely DPS School Kolar Road Bhopal, Sri Chaitanya Techno School Kolar road Bhopal, Sage International School Kolar road Bhopal and Campion School Bhouri, Bhopal to return the tuition fees to parents for not following the rules. The order further stated that a fine would be imposed against the said schools.

"Today, the District Collector has issued an order against DPS School Kolar Road Bhopal, Sri Chaitanya Techno School Kolar Road Bhopal, Campion School Bhouri, Bhopal and Sage International School Kolar Road Bhopal to return the fees taken to the parents for not following the Fee Act 2017 (Madhya Pradesh Niji Vidyalaya (Fees Tatha Sambandhit Vishayon Ka Viniyaman) Adhiniyam, 2017). A fine will also be imposed against them," statement in the order read. Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh told ANI, "On the direction of the Chief Minister, schools are being investigated to see where the fees have increased beyond the prescribed limit. Therefore, the schools wherein the fees have increased beyond the prescribed limit, action is being taken to impose fines against them. They will have to return the excess fees to the students. Right now, action has been taken against four schools in the district."

The collector also said that there were 30-31 more schools where complaints about increasing fees were found and they would take action against them too. "There are 30-31 schools in which such complaints have been found and we will take action against them. We have got all the schools in the state capital Bhopal verified by forming a team under the leadership of SDM, and wherever such a situation is found, we will take action," collector Singh added (ANI)

