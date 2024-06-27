Assam Govt to regularise contractual teachers under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan: CM Sarma

Nalbari (Assam) [India], June 27: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that the state cabinet has decided to conduct a special recruitment drive to regularise contractual teachers under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held in Nalbari today.

"The Assam cabinet has decided to create 35,000 fresh vacancies for regular teachers and initiate a special recruitment drive where contractual SSA teachers can apply. Upon filling these 35,000 positions, the corresponding contractual SSA teacher posts will be dissolved. This will enable fresh candidates to apply for other regular posts," the CM said. He also said that to facilitate this transition, existing rules will be amended to allow for the lateral entry of experienced contractual teachers into regular teaching positions in Lower Primary and Upper Primary schools across the state. This decision is set to benefit approximately 35,133 contractual and state pool teachers.

The state cabinet's decision aims to address the longstanding issues faced by SSA teachers. In addition to the recruitment drive, the cabinet also made decisions concerning traffic fine regulations to alleviate undue burdens on citizens. Sarma said that the transport department has been advised not to levy fines on two-wheelers lacking documents like licenses, PUC, or registration. However, fines for not wearing helmets will remain in place. For three-wheel vehicles, such as auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws, four warnings will be issued for rule violations before fines are imposed.

"The state cabinet has advised the transport department to not levy any fine on two-wheelers in the absence of documents like licence, PUC, registration etc. Not wearing helmets will continue to attract fines. In all such cases, legal action will be initiated as the normal course of action, removing the fine component as a form of penalty. In the case of three-wheel vehicles like auto-rickshaws, and e-rickshaws etc., 4 warnings will be given for rule violations, post which a fine will be levied. This decision will benefit a large section of society like students, gig workers, delivery partners, and public transport drivers among others by saving their hard-earned money," Sarma said. Furthermore, the state cabinet approved Rs 72.74 crore for the Hailakandi Town Water Supply Scheme and Rs 81.18 crore for the Karimganj Town Water Supply Scheme, ensuring clean and safe drinking water facilities in these urban areas.

Additionally, the Assam Witness Protection Scheme, 2024, was approved to ensure adherence to Section 398 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and protection measures under this scheme will include the holding of in-camera trials, installation of security devices (CCTV, security door, alarm, fencing) in the witness' home, close protection and patrolling near witness' home, temporary change of residence, escort to and from the court, provision of Government vehicle for the date of hearing etc. To enhance the safety and security of workers employed through private placement agencies, the Assam Private Placement Agencies for Recruitment of Workers (Regulation) Rules, 2024, was also approved. (ANI)

