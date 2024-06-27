Only a few days left for Sukhu government, BJP government to be formed soon: Jai Ram Thakur

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, voiced his dissatisfaction with the Congress government's performance over the past one and a half years, during a public meeting in the Nalagarh area of Solan district on Thursday. Thakur praised the enthusiasm of the local populace for the BJP, highlighting the Central Government's allocation of two significant projects to Himachal Pradesh: a Bulk Drug Park and a Medical Device Park in Nalagarh, both of which are being established in Nalagarh, with the central government spending Rs 300 crores.

He attributed this development to the BJP government's efforts at both the state and central levels, emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's special regard for Himachal Pradesh. He said that all this development was only possible due to the previous BJP government in the state and the central government.

Predicting a short tenure for the current Congress government, Thakur asserted that a BJP government would soon take over, accelerating the state's development. He framed the upcoming by-election as a critical contest between local representation and external candidates, urging voters to support their local representative.

"The upcoming by-election would be a contest not just between BJP and Congress but between a son of the soil and an outsider, in which you (people) must elect your area's local candidate," Thakur said. Criticizing the Sukhu government's broken promises, Thakur claimed that the administration's reliance on deceit has led to widespread public rejection. He pointed out that the BJP has gained a significant lead in 61 out of 68 seats, and that the Chief Minister did not secure a lead even in his constituency, Nadaun, during the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, in a notification issued by BJP State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal, it was stated that the in-charges, co-in-charges, coordinators, and co-coordinators for the three assembly by-elections (Nalagarh, Hamirpur, and Dehra) in Himachal Pradesh have been previously appointed and are successfully carrying out their duties. To further enhance the seriousness of the election operations, specific tasks have been assigned to the following leaders.

According to this notification, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur will specifically oversee the Nalagarh assembly constituency, former Union Minister and MP Anurag Thakur will oversee the Hamirpur assembly constituency, and BJP State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal will specifically oversee the Dehra assembly constituency. Bindal mentioned that all the aforementioned senior leaders will not only oversee the entire elections but will also specifically focus on the concerns of the aforementioned assembly constituencies. (ANI)

