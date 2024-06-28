Left Menu

BSNL to monetize prime land parcels in Mangalore; eyes Rs 39 crores reserve price

In a bid to bolster its financial standing, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the monetization of its land parcels in Mangalore.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:15 IST
BSNL to monetize prime land parcels in Mangalore; eyes Rs 39 crores reserve price
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster its financial standing, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the monetization of its land parcels in Mangalore. Situated adjacent to Kadri Park, the two-acre land parcel at Store Yard located near Kadri Hills, Park Road, is set for e-auction with a reserve price of Rs 39 Crores and an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 1.95 Crores.

An earnest money deposit (EMD) is a sum of money that a buyer pays to a seller as a sign of their commitment to a transaction. The deadline for bid submissions is July 1, 2024, said Ujwal Gulhane, the Chief General Manager (CGM) of Karnataka circle of BSNL, in a press release.

"BSNL, in parallel, continues to expand its infrastructure in the region with plans to commission 672 new 4G towers across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts." "The initiative is part of the 4G Saturation Project under the Government of India's supervision, which aims to enhance network coverage, particularly in rural areas where connectivity remains sparse," he added.

Currently, in Dakshina Kannada, towers have been erected at 40 out of 57 identified locations, while in Udupi, 30 out of 36 sites have been equipped with towers. These developments are part of BSNL's broader strategy to roll out a standalone Make-in-India 4G network, paving the way for future 5G readiness. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
3
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
4
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Powering Sierra Leone: A New Dawn for Energy Access

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024