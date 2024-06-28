BharatLoan's Digital Revolution: AI-Driven Growth in Financial Inclusion

BharatLoan's rapid rise in India's financial sector is attributed to its 100% digital, paperless loan services powered by advanced AI and ML technologies. Founded in February 2023 and headquartered in Okhla, the company has ambitious plans to boost its customer base from 20 lakh to over 2 crore by 2026, maintaining a 90% retention rate. BharatLoan's unique offerings, like the Bharat Easy EMI product, and commitment to sustainable finance, highlight a growing demand for accessible financial solutions in the market.

Founder Amit Bansal expressed, 'Our expansion reflects the rising demand for financial services designed for salaried professionals in metro cities. The shift towards balanced lifestyles and luxury has made instant cash loans more attractive. Utilizing advanced technology and a deep understanding of consumer preferences, we strive to deliver accessible financial solutions.' Central to this strategy is Bharat Easy EMI, a financing option employing an advanced BRE algorithm for broader credit evaluation, driving financial inclusion.

The company's Green Loans for solar energy and EVs aim to make sustainable choices financially accessible, underscoring BharatLoan's commitment to eco-friendly solutions. With 25% month-over-month revenue growth and expansion to 300 employees, BharatLoan is poised to continue its disruptive journey, marrying cutting-edge technology with customer-centric services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)