Bangladesh and ILO Launch $24.7 Million Project to Advance Decent Work and Labour Reforms

Today marked the launch of the "Advancing Decent Work in Bangladesh" project, a collaborative effort between the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) and the International Labour Organization (ILO). The initiative aims to support the government's labour sector reform commitments, which are essential for good governance, safeguarding fundamental principles and rights at work, and fostering sustainable and competitive enterprises. These reforms are crucial as Bangladesh transitions from Least Developed Country (LDC) status in 2026.

The project, funded with US$24.7 million over the next four years, is part of the Team Europe Initiative on Decent Work in Bangladesh, supported by the European Union, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

"We are committed to supporting social justice, promoting labour reforms, and securing decent work for men and women across all industries and sectors," stated Md. Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, MP, State Minister, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Labour Secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain highlighted Bangladesh's recent election to the Governing Body of the ILO, noting that this demonstrates the country's strong commitment to advancing reform initiatives and ensuring workers' welfare and decent workplaces.

Tuomo Poutiainen, ILO Country Director, emphasized the importance of effective tripartism for a smooth transition from LDC status, stating that “fundamental principles and rights at work can only be safeguarded through transparent and consultative processes with workers’ and employers’ organizations.”

Team Europe representatives, including Charles Whiteley, Ambassador of the European Union; Alexandra Berg von Linde, Ambassador of Sweden; Anders Karlsen, Head of Cooperation, Embassy of Denmark; and Thijs Woudstra, Head of Cooperation, Embassy of the Netherlands, highlighted key reform areas essential for upholding labour rights and supporting Bangladesh's global market competitiveness post-LDC graduation.

Charles Whiteley praised the ongoing initiatives by the Government of Bangladesh: “We welcome the Government’s commitment to labour reforms, and we are eager to support these efforts in creating new success stories in the crucial years ahead – stories of decent work uplifting individuals, strengthening communities, and driving sustainable economic growth in Bangladesh.”

Canadian High Commissioner Lilly Nicholls announced that Canada would join the Advancing Decent Work initiative through a complementary project, pending the Government of Bangladesh’s approval. This project aims to further amplify labour sector reforms and introduce additional support for the employment injury scheme pilot in the garments sector.

The event also saw participation from workers’ and employers’ organizations, key partners in the project's implementation. Chowdhury Ashiqul Alam, Member Secretary for the National Coordination Committee of Workers Education (NCCWE), and Ardashir Kabir, President of the Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF), expressed their support and commitment to the project, underscoring the importance of continued social dialogue among all tripartite constituents in the labour reform process.