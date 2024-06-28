Revolutionizing Agriculture: Bank of Maharashtra Launches Maha Krishi Samridhi Yojana

In a significant move towards bolstering India's agricultural economy, the Bank of Maharashtra has launched the Maha Krishi Samridhi Yojana (MKSY). This initiative is designed to provide extensive financial assistance to food and agro-based industries, alongside agri-infrastructure projects.

The MKSY scheme caters to a wide array of beneficiaries, including individuals, proprietary firms, partnership concerns, and more, by offering term loans, working capital facilities, and export credits among others. The maximum loan limit is set at Rs.100 crores, with competitive interest rates and various concessions in processing fees.

The scheme's unique cluster-based approach aligns with national initiatives like the One District One Product (ODOP), emphasizing the government's commitment to agricultural development. The Bank's efforts through MKSY underscore a broader vision of nurturing an agriculture-centered economy in India.

