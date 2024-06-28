Left Menu

Revolutionizing Agriculture: Bank of Maharashtra Launches Maha Krishi Samridhi Yojana

The Bank of Maharashtra introduces the Maha Krishi Samridhi Yojana (MKSY) to support food and agro-based industries and agricultural infrastructure projects. The scheme offers various financial aids including term loans, working capital, export credits, and more, aimed at fostering growth in the agriculture sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:19 IST
In a significant move towards bolstering India's agricultural economy, the Bank of Maharashtra has launched the Maha Krishi Samridhi Yojana (MKSY). This initiative is designed to provide extensive financial assistance to food and agro-based industries, alongside agri-infrastructure projects.

The MKSY scheme caters to a wide array of beneficiaries, including individuals, proprietary firms, partnership concerns, and more, by offering term loans, working capital facilities, and export credits among others. The maximum loan limit is set at Rs.100 crores, with competitive interest rates and various concessions in processing fees.

The scheme's unique cluster-based approach aligns with national initiatives like the One District One Product (ODOP), emphasizing the government's commitment to agricultural development. The Bank's efforts through MKSY underscore a broader vision of nurturing an agriculture-centered economy in India.

