Zhongzhi Enterprise Group's Bankruptcy and Its Complex Affiliations
Zhongzhi Enterprise Group is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings with a Beijing court. The firm's bankruptcy administrator highlighted its 'complex affiliations' with 247 other firms, leading to an application for substantial consolidation and liquidation of Zhongzhi and its affiliates.
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:38 IST
