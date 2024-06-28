Zhongzhi Enterprise Group's Bankruptcy and Its Complex Affiliations

China's Zhongzhi Enterprise Group: * BANKRUPTCY ADMINISTRATOR SAYS FIRM HAS 'COMPLEX AFFILIATIONS' WITH OTHER 247 FIRMS

* BANKRUPTCY ADMINISTRATOR SUBMITTED AN APPLICATION TO A BEIJING COURT FOR SUBSTANTIAL CONSOLIDATION AND BANKRUPTCY LIQUIDATION OF ZHONGZHI AND 247 AFFILIATED FIRMS Source text

