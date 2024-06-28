Left Menu

Sensex and Nifty Break Record Streak as Profit-Taking Drags Indices Down

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended their record-hitting rally on Friday, closing with losses due to profit-taking in banking, finance, and tech stocks. Despite global equities' positive trend, the indices succumbed to selling pressure in the mid-session. The BSE benchmark lost 210.45 points, and the Nifty dropped by 33.90 points.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:43 IST
Sensex and Nifty Break Record Streak as Profit-Taking Drags Indices Down
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The unwavering rise of market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty came to an abrupt halt on Friday as investors opted to book profits in banking, finance, and tech sectors. Despite starting the day on a high, both indices were stymied by mid-session selling pressure.

After charting fresh highs, Sensex tumbled 210.45 points, or 0.27%, to close at 79,032.73, having earlier touched 79,671.58. Concurrently, the Nifty was down 33.90 points, or 0.14%, finishing at 24,010.60 after peaking at 24,174 during intra-day trading.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, remarked, 'Profit taking in banking stocks led to the downfall in key benchmark indices,' emphasizing the markets' volatility. Notably, Sensex and Nifty ended the day maintaining their psychological thresholds of 79,000 and 24,000, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024