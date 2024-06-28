Steady Futures Post-Inline Inflation Data
U.S. stock index futures remained stable on Friday after May's inflation data met expectations, raising hopes for potential early policy easing. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, rose 2.6% annually. Excluding food and energy, it increased by 0.1% monthly.
U.S. stock index futures were steady on Friday after a key inflation reading was broadly in line with expectations in May, lifting hopes for an earlier start to policy easing. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge - was flat, in line with expectations. On an annual basis, PCE inflation rose 2.6%, as forecast.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index increased 0.1% in May. Annually, it came in at 2.6%, with both prints in line with forecasts. At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 30 points, or 0.08%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 21.25 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 105.25 points, or 0.53%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stock
- futures
- inflation
- PCE
- price index
- Federal Reserve
- economy
- policy easing
- Dow
- S&P 500
ALSO READ
Myanmar Economy Faces Uphill Battle with Prolonged Challenges, World Bank Reports
Senegal's Economy Shows Resilience in 2023 Amid Political Tensions and Inflation Challenges
Euro Zone Yields Climb Amid Federal Reserve's Cautious Stance
UAE Economy on the Rise: Growth Rebounds to 3.6% in 2023
UN Warns of Catastrophic Outcomes for Yemen's Economy Amid Currency Conflict