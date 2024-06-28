Left Menu

Steady Futures Post-Inline Inflation Data

U.S. stock index futures remained stable on Friday after May's inflation data met expectations, raising hopes for potential early policy easing. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, rose 2.6% annually. Excluding food and energy, it increased by 0.1% monthly.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:12 IST
Steady Futures Post-Inline Inflation Data
AI Generated Representative Image

U.S. stock index futures were steady on Friday after a key inflation reading was broadly in line with expectations in May, lifting hopes for an earlier start to policy easing. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge - was flat, in line with expectations. On an annual basis, PCE inflation rose 2.6%, as forecast.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index increased 0.1% in May. Annually, it came in at 2.6%, with both prints in line with forecasts. At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 30 points, or 0.08%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 21.25 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 105.25 points, or 0.53%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024