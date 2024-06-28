GAIL's Green Leap: Advancing Net Zero Target to 2035

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd announced on Friday that it has expedited its net zero carbon emission target by five years, now aiming for 2035. This marks a significant shift from their initial 2040 goal and underlines their commitment to sustainability.

The GAIL Board approved this revised target specifically for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Scope 1 emissions originate directly from owned or controlled sources, such as factory fuel or company vehicles, while Scope 2 emissions are indirect, stemming from purchased energy.

GAIL stated that an extensive study informed this decision, aligning its goals with India's net zero commitments. The company plans to implement various strategies, including the electrification of natural gas equipment, use of renewable energy, battery energy storage systems, compressed biogas, green hydrogen, CO2 valorization initiatives, and afforestation.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, GAIL's chairman and managing director, emphasized that the firm is focused on marketing and transmitting natural gas, a cleaner alternative fuel. He added that advancing the emission reduction target to 2035 reinforces GAIL's leadership in India's energy sector and its role in sustainable development.

India aims for net zero carbon emissions by 2070, and GAIL director R K Singhal noted that the firm is making concentrated efforts to meet this target. The revised timeline showcases GAIL's proactive stance in mitigating climate change impacts, contributing to a cleaner environment, although detailed measures were not disclosed.

