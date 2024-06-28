Left Menu

GAIL's Green Leap: Advancing Net Zero Target to 2035

GAIL (India) Ltd, a state-owned gas utility, has moved its net zero carbon emission target from 2040 to 2035. This decision aligns with India’s broader commitment to sustainability and involves initiatives like renewable energy, green hydrogen, and afforestation. GAIL aims to lead in reducing emissions and promoting a cleaner environment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:08 IST
GAIL's Green Leap: Advancing Net Zero Target to 2035
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd announced on Friday that it has expedited its net zero carbon emission target by five years, now aiming for 2035. This marks a significant shift from their initial 2040 goal and underlines their commitment to sustainability.

The GAIL Board approved this revised target specifically for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Scope 1 emissions originate directly from owned or controlled sources, such as factory fuel or company vehicles, while Scope 2 emissions are indirect, stemming from purchased energy.

GAIL stated that an extensive study informed this decision, aligning its goals with India's net zero commitments. The company plans to implement various strategies, including the electrification of natural gas equipment, use of renewable energy, battery energy storage systems, compressed biogas, green hydrogen, CO2 valorization initiatives, and afforestation.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, GAIL's chairman and managing director, emphasized that the firm is focused on marketing and transmitting natural gas, a cleaner alternative fuel. He added that advancing the emission reduction target to 2035 reinforces GAIL's leadership in India's energy sector and its role in sustainable development.

India aims for net zero carbon emissions by 2070, and GAIL director R K Singhal noted that the firm is making concentrated efforts to meet this target. The revised timeline showcases GAIL's proactive stance in mitigating climate change impacts, contributing to a cleaner environment, although detailed measures were not disclosed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024