Jharkhand's Empowerment Push: Financial Assistance for 45 Lakh Women

The Jharkhand Cabinet has approved a financial assistance scheme named 'Mukhya Mantri Bahan Beti Maiqui Swabalamban Protsahan Yojana' for 45 lakh women. Under this scheme, each woman will receive Rs 1,000 monthly, aiming to empower and make them self-reliant. The state will bear an annual cost of Rs 5,500 crore.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:47 IST
The Jharkhand Cabinet on Friday took a significant step towards women's empowerment by approving the 'Mukhya Mantri Bahan Beti Maiqui Swabalamban Protsahan Yojana'. The initiative aims to provide financial assistance to 45 lakh women across the state.

According to Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel, the scheme intends to make women self-reliant by offering Rs 1,000 per month to each eligible woman. The state government has allocated Rs 5,500 crore annually for this ambitious project.

Manoj Kumar, Secretary of the Women, Child Development, and Social Security department, emphasized that the scheme targets women aged between 21 and 50. Notably, income tax payees, government employees, and EPF holders are excluded. The campaign will soon launch to maximize beneficiary enrollment.

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

