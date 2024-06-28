Jharkhand's Empowerment Push: Financial Assistance for 45 Lakh Women

The Jharkhand Cabinet on Friday took a significant step towards women's empowerment by approving the 'Mukhya Mantri Bahan Beti Maiqui Swabalamban Protsahan Yojana'. The initiative aims to provide financial assistance to 45 lakh women across the state.

According to Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel, the scheme intends to make women self-reliant by offering Rs 1,000 per month to each eligible woman. The state government has allocated Rs 5,500 crore annually for this ambitious project.

Manoj Kumar, Secretary of the Women, Child Development, and Social Security department, emphasized that the scheme targets women aged between 21 and 50. Notably, income tax payees, government employees, and EPF holders are excluded. The campaign will soon launch to maximize beneficiary enrollment.

