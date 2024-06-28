Delhi: Two children drown in rainwater-filled ditch in New Usmanpur area

Two children who had left their homes to play in rainwater drowned after falling in a deep rainwater ditch in the New Usmanpur area of Delhi on Friday, police said. The deceased were aged 8 and 10 years old and were residents of Som Bazaar, Gamri, in the New Usmanpur area.

Sharing information about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East Joy Tirkey, said, "Two children died after drowning in a deep ditch that was filled with rainwater in the New Usmanpur area today. The incident took place around 5:00 pm in the New Usmanpur area." As per the official, the two boys had gone there to play in rainwater when the incident happened.

"Rainwater had collected in a ditch in the Khadar area at a water depth of about 5 feet near 5th Pushta, New Usmanpur. Both boys were playing and went for a swim in the pool but drowned as the water was deep," said the official. "The bodies were fished out and shifted to JPC Hospital, where they were declared dead. Bodies have now been sent to GTB Hospital for a postmortem examination," said the DCP.

Further details on the matter is awaited. Earlier in the day, the Delhi government convened an emergency meeting following heavy rainfall and waterlogging that affected the routine lives of commuters and residents.

Ministers of the Delhi Government and officers from departments concerned have been asked to present at the meeting. Delhi LG, VK Saxena, today convened an emergency meeting of all concerned agencies of the Delhi Government.

The meeting was held to review the situation arising out of severe waterlogging, overflow of unsalted drains and backflow of clogged sewer lines, in the wake of the pre-monsoon rains in the city. He also reviewed the preparedness and emergency response of various departments to deal with the situation, as indeed the monsoon season that is yet to fully set in.

Delhi -NCR region was hit by heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms this morning causing waterlogging in several areas. (ANI)

