Japan's Military Drills Spark Russian Outrage
Russia has strongly protested Japan's plan to hold joint military exercises on Hokkaido with Germany and Spain. Moscow accused Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of escalating tensions in Northeast Asia. The long-standing territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands continues to strain relations, complicating peace treaty negotiations post-World War II.
Russia protested to Japan on Friday about Tokyo's plans to hold joint military exercises on the island of Hokkaido and accused Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of placing his country "on a path to dangerous escalation". Russia's Foreign Ministry, in a note on its website, said a protest had been issued to Japan's embassy in connection with the announcement that drills would be held with Germany and Spain later this month.
The note said Tokyo was told it was "categorically unacceptable" to engage in military activity off Russia's far eastern coast, particularly taking into account the participation of NATO members located far from the region. "We view such activity as a potential threat to the security of the Russian Federation," the ministry statement said.
"It was stressed that the irresponsible policy of the administration of Prime Minister F. Kishida is placing Tokyo on a path of dangerous escalation in Northeast Asia and throughout the Asia-Pacific region." Russia, the statement said, had warned of counter-measures to be taken to ensure the country's defence capability.
Japan has thrown its support behind Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour more than two years ago. Tokyo and Moscow have failed to resolve a territorial dispute over four islands off Hokkaido described by Japan as the Northern Territories and by Moscow, which controls them, as the Kuril islands.
The dispute has prevented the two sides concluding a peace treaty since the end of World War Two, when the islands were seized by the Soviet Union. Japan has periodically expressed unease about Russia strengthening its military infrastructure on the disputed islands.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Euro 2024: Spain thump three goals past Croatia to begin campaign on winning note
Opera and Football Collide in Germany's Fussballoper Extravaganza
India to hold trials in Spain for P-75 India submarine project by June-end; Madrid ready to fully back Airbus C-295 like deal, says Spanish firm
Trial Begins for Far-Right Plotters in Germany: Unveiling the Deep State Conspiracy
Denmark and Germany Unite with Historic Fehmarn Tunnel