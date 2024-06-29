"I will work to fulfil vision of Viksit Bharat," says Odisha Chief Majhi after visiting Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee memorials

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with his deputies Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi on Saturday. The trio also visited Sadaiv Atal in the national capital and paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"I paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi and took resolve to take Odisha forward. I also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I will work to fulfil the vision of Viksit Bharat," Majhi told ANI. On Friday, Majhi and the deputy chief ministers met union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. It was Majhi's first visit to the national capital after being sworn in as the first BJP chief minister of Odisha earlier this month.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday to discuss extensive preparations by the railways for the Rath Yatra in Puri. Vaishnaw said that 315 special trains will run this year, which will be much higher than last year. Along with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were also present in the meeting.

"Today I have discussed the arrangements made by Railways for the upcoming Rath Yatra in Puri with Odisha Chief Minister and two deputy CMs. This year 315 special trains will run which is much higher than last year. The trains will cover almost all areas of Odisha. Besides the railway, we will make arrangements for the accommodation of more than 15,000 people at Puri," Vaishnaw said. Discussions regarding development and employment in the IT sector were also held between the ministers.

On Thursday Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with Odisha Chief Minister Charan Majhi and senior officials reviewed the progress of the ongoing National Highway projects of Odisha. "Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Pravati Parida, and senior officials, reviewed the progress of ongoing National Highway projects in the state of Odisha, in Delhi today," stated Nitin Gadkari's Office on Thursday.

On June 12, Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as the Chief Minister of the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 52-year-old belonging to the Santali tribe, hails from the state's Keonjhar district.

Beginning his career as a sarpanch from 1997-2000, Majhi was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2000 from Keonjhar. He was re-elected in 2004. From 2005 to 09, he was the government deputy chief whip in the BJD-BJP coalition government. He was again elected as an MLA in 2019. In the recent polls, Majhi retained the seat by defeating BJD's Mina Majhi by 11,577 votes. The BJP won 78 of 147 seats in the Odisha assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)