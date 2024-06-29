Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Five Army Personnel Drown in Ladakh Flash Flood

A military exercise turned tragic as five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were drowned when their T-72 tank sank due to flash floods in the Shyok river near the LAC in Ladakh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed profound grief over the incident.

In a tragic incident during a military exercise, five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were drowned when their T-72 tank sank in flash floods in the Shyok river in Ladakh, officials reported early Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep grief over the incident, which took place near the Line of Actual Control in the Nyoma-Chushul area. "Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh," he stated.

The incident occurred at around 1 am near Mandir Morh during a de-induction from a military exercise. Rescue teams dispatched to the scene could not save the personnel due to high current and water levels. The Indian Army has expressed regret over the loss of its brave personnel.

