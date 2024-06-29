Minor Fire Contained at Kuwait's Al-Zour Refinery, No Production Impact
A small fire broke out in a storage area of Kuwait's Al-Zour refinery, according to the state-owned Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC). The incident did not affect production and no casualties were reported. Firefighters are currently working to contain the blaze.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-06-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:34 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
A limited fire broke out in a storage area belonging to Kuwait's al-Zour refinery, but production was not affected, state-owned Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) said on Saturday.
There were no casualties and firefighters were working on containing the fire, KIPIC added in a post on X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kuwait
- Al-Zour
- refinery
- fire
- KIPIC
- production
- incident
- oil
- firefighters
- containment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAF flight carrying mortal remains of Indians who died in Kuwait fire incident lands at Cochin International airport.
Tragic Homecoming: 31 Indians Receive Final Honors after Kuwait Fire Incident
Kuwait Embassy expresses condolences on fire incident killing 45 Indians
Tragic Incident: Minor Girl Raped and Murdered in Telangana Rice Mill
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following several terror incidents, say sources.