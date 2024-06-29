Left Menu

Minor Fire Contained at Kuwait's Al-Zour Refinery, No Production Impact

A small fire broke out in a storage area of Kuwait's Al-Zour refinery, according to the state-owned Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC). The incident did not affect production and no casualties were reported. Firefighters are currently working to contain the blaze.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-06-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:34 IST
Minor Fire Contained at Kuwait's Al-Zour Refinery, No Production Impact
  • Egypt

A limited fire broke out in a storage area belonging to Kuwait's al-Zour refinery, but production was not affected, state-owned Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) said on Saturday.

There were no casualties and firefighters were working on containing the fire, KIPIC added in a post on X.

