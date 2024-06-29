Left Menu

C S Setty Selected as Next SBI Chairman by FSIB

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has chosen C S Setty, currently the senior most managing director at SBI, to succeed Dinesh Kumar Khara as the bank's Chairman. Setty will take over on August 28, 2024, following Khara's retirement. The final decision will be made by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has named C S Setty, SBI's senior most managing director, as the next Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI). Setty, who currently oversees International Banking, Global Markets, and Technology, will succeed Dinesh Kumar Khara. Khara is set to retire on August 28, 2024, upon reaching the upper age limit of 63.

The FSIB, which shortlists leaders for state-owned banks, conducted interviews on June 29 to identify the best fit for the role. Setty was recommended based on his proven track record, extensive experience, and strong performance during the interview process.

Following tradition, the chairman is typically selected from among the serving managing directors of SBI. The Bureau's recommendation will be forwarded to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for final approval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024