INS Shivalik Joins RIMPAC 2024: Showcasing India's Naval Prowess

The Indian Navy's frontline warship INS Shivalik is participating in the world's largest naval wargame, Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) in Hawaii. The exercise includes 29 nations, with over 25,000 personnel participating in maritime operations. The event aims to build relationships and enhance interoperability among international naval forces.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 19:05 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy has added a significant chapter to its maritime legacy by joining the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) in Hawaii, currently the world's largest naval wargame.

This year, RIMPAC sees the participation of twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, over 150 aircraft, and more than 25,000 personnel. Among the contributors is India's frontline warship, INS Shivalik.

'INS Shivalik, our multi-role stealth frigate, has successfully reached Pearl Harbour in Hawaii to be part of RIMPAC,' said Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal. The exercise, which runs till August 1, is designed to build relationships, enhance interoperability, and foster peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

