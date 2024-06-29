INS Shivalik Joins RIMPAC 2024: Showcasing India's Naval Prowess
The Indian Navy's frontline warship INS Shivalik is participating in the world's largest naval wargame, Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) in Hawaii. The exercise includes 29 nations, with over 25,000 personnel participating in maritime operations. The event aims to build relationships and enhance interoperability among international naval forces.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Navy has added a significant chapter to its maritime legacy by joining the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) in Hawaii, currently the world's largest naval wargame.
This year, RIMPAC sees the participation of twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, over 150 aircraft, and more than 25,000 personnel. Among the contributors is India's frontline warship, INS Shivalik.
'INS Shivalik, our multi-role stealth frigate, has successfully reached Pearl Harbour in Hawaii to be part of RIMPAC,' said Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal. The exercise, which runs till August 1, is designed to build relationships, enhance interoperability, and foster peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hawaiian Electric Races to Restore Power in Downtown Honolulu
Hawaii Youth Triumph: Groundbreaking Zero Emission Settlement Reached
Hawaii's Landmark Settlement: Youth Plaintiffs Triumph in Climate Lawsuit
Hawaii Takes Groundbreaking Steps to Decarbonize Transportation by 2045
Hawaiian Electric's Rapid Response Restores Power in Downtown Honolulu