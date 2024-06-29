INS Shivalik Joins RIMPAC 2024: Showcasing India's Naval Prowess

The Indian Navy has added a significant chapter to its maritime legacy by joining the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) in Hawaii, currently the world's largest naval wargame.

This year, RIMPAC sees the participation of twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, over 150 aircraft, and more than 25,000 personnel. Among the contributors is India's frontline warship, INS Shivalik.

'INS Shivalik, our multi-role stealth frigate, has successfully reached Pearl Harbour in Hawaii to be part of RIMPAC,' said Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal. The exercise, which runs till August 1, is designed to build relationships, enhance interoperability, and foster peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)