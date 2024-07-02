Argentina’s Milei Sparks Diplomatic Firestorm with Lula Clash

Argentina's right-wing President Javier Milei on Tuesday criticized what he called an "idiot dinosaur" in a post on X, where he reiterated criticism of his leftist Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in an escalation of their recent public clash.

In a post titled "perfectly idiotic dinosaur", Milei defended his criticism of Lula as "corrupt" and for being a communist.

The war of words comes ahead of a planned trip to Brazil where Milei is expected to meet Lula's political rivals. Lula has sought an apology from Milei over his public criticism.

