Argentina’s Milei Sparks Diplomatic Firestorm with Lula Clash

Argentina's President Javier Milei called Brazilian counterpart Lula an 'idiot dinosaur' on X, escalating their public animosity. Milei accused Lula of corruption and communism, ahead of Milei's trip to meet Lula's political rivals in Brazil. Lula has demanded an apology for these remarks.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:19 IST
Javier Milei

Argentina's right-wing President Javier Milei on Tuesday criticized what he called an "idiot dinosaur" in a post on X, where he reiterated criticism of his leftist Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in an escalation of their recent public clash.

In a post titled "perfectly idiotic dinosaur", Milei defended his criticism of Lula as "corrupt" and for being a communist.

The war of words comes ahead of a planned trip to Brazil where Milei is expected to meet Lula's political rivals. Lula has sought an apology from Milei over his public criticism.

