Jayaho Vanitha: Celebrating Women Empowerment at BBG Talent Factory Awards

The BBG Talent Factory Awards Ceremony, hosted at Om Convention in Narsinghi, marked an evening of remarkable recognition for outstanding women achievers. This event epitomized the spirit of empowerment and resilience, honoring women leaders who have shattered barriers and redefined excellence in various arenas.

Present at the event was Miss India, Ms. Manasa Varanasi, who graciously presented the awards. The ceremony also featured various lucky draws, adding excitement for attendees with opportunities to win prestigious prizes.

A significant highlight was the Bangarutalli program, commended for its contributions to young girls' empowerment. Telangana Police Department's Women and Child Safety Wing DCP, Srujana Karnam, alongside Ms. Varanasi, accepted a generous 15 lakh donation from BBG for the BBG Foundation.

