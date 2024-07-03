Jayaho Vanitha: Celebrating Women Empowerment at BBG Talent Factory Awards
The BBG Talent Factory Awards Ceremony at Om Convention, Narsinghi, honored exceptional women's achievements. The event, highlighted by Miss India Ms. Manasa Varanasi's presence, showcased empowerment and resilience with recognition, celebration, and exciting lucky draws. It included a generous donation to the BBG Foundation for empowering young girls.
The BBG Talent Factory Awards Ceremony, hosted at Om Convention in Narsinghi, marked an evening of remarkable recognition for outstanding women achievers. This event epitomized the spirit of empowerment and resilience, honoring women leaders who have shattered barriers and redefined excellence in various arenas.
Present at the event was Miss India, Ms. Manasa Varanasi, who graciously presented the awards. The ceremony also featured various lucky draws, adding excitement for attendees with opportunities to win prestigious prizes.
A significant highlight was the Bangarutalli program, commended for its contributions to young girls' empowerment. Telangana Police Department's Women and Child Safety Wing DCP, Srujana Karnam, alongside Ms. Varanasi, accepted a generous 15 lakh donation from BBG for the BBG Foundation.
