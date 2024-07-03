Left Menu

Agencies given free hand to take strict action against corrupt: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he had given a free hand to agencies to take stringent action against corruption and there will be no interference from the government

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:33 IST
Agencies given free hand to take strict action against corrupt: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he had given a free hand to agencies to take stringent action against corruption and there will be no interference from the government. Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said that corruption is a termite that has hollowed out the nation and he is working wholeheartedly to free the country of the menace.

He said no corrupt will be able to escape the law. "I would like to say without hesitation that I have given a free hand to agencies to take stringent action against corruption and the corrupt. Government will not interfere anywhere. They should work honestly for honesty...I would like to tell the citizens that no corrupt will be able to escape from the law. Ye Modi ki guarantee hai," PM Modi said.

"For me, the fight against corruption is not to be measured in terms of electoral wins or losses. I am not fighting corruption to win or lose elections. This is my mission, my conviction. I believe that corruption is one such termite that has hollowed out the nation. I am working wholeheartedly to free this country of corruption and to build hatred against corruption in the minds of common people," he added. The Prime Minister, who faced interruptions during his speech with opposition members raising slogans, took potshots at Congress over first filing a complaint against AAP government in Delhi "over corruption" and later making charges against his BJP-led central government of misusing probe agencies.

"Congress has started running 'Bhrashtachari bachao andolan' now. When the corrupt are sent to jail they do hungama...It's being said that investigative agencies are being misused...'Bhrashtachar kare 'AAP', sharabghotala kare 'AAP' aur 'AAP ki shikayat kare Congress, AAP ko court mein leke jaye Congress, ab karyawahi ho toh gaali de Modi ko...And now they are partners....Congress had presented facts against AAP in a press conference, now they must tell if those facts were correct or not," PM Modi said. (ANI)

