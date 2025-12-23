Left Menu

Congress Rises: 'Aravalli Bachao' Movement Against BJP's Mining Plans

The Congress in Rajasthan has launched a widespread protest against the BJP's mining policies in the Aravalli hills. The movement, 'Aravalli Bachao', accuses the BJP of misleading policies, potentially harming the region's ecological balance. Allegations of corruption and exploitation form the backbone of Congress's claims.

Congress Rises: 'Aravalli Bachao' Movement Against BJP's Mining Plans
The Congress party in Rajasthan has intensified its opposition to the BJP's mining initiatives in the Aravalli hills, announcing a mass protest campaign called 'Aravalli Bachao' across 19 districts.

Led by Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, the protest targets the BJP for allegedly misleading the public about mining criteria, risking significant ecological damage.

Dotasra has alleged that collaboration between BJP officials and mining companies is facilitating this exploitation, raising corruption concerns. The Centre has dismissed these allegations, defending its mining policies, while the Congress insists on a rollback.

