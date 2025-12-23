Congress Rises: 'Aravalli Bachao' Movement Against BJP's Mining Plans

The Congress party in Rajasthan has intensified its opposition to the BJP's mining initiatives in the Aravalli hills, announcing a mass protest campaign called 'Aravalli Bachao' across 19 districts.

Led by Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, the protest targets the BJP for allegedly misleading the public about mining criteria, risking significant ecological damage.

Dotasra has alleged that collaboration between BJP officials and mining companies is facilitating this exploitation, raising corruption concerns. The Centre has dismissed these allegations, defending its mining policies, while the Congress insists on a rollback.

(With inputs from agencies.)