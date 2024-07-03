Left Menu

HDFC Bank Powers Sensex to Historic Highs

HDFC Bank's shares surged over 2%, adding significant value to its market capitalization and boosting the BSE Sensex to record levels. Key factors include a potential increase in MSCI index weightage, which could bring substantial international inflows. Other major banks also experienced gains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:22 IST
HDFC Bank Powers Sensex to Historic Highs
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Bank shares saw heavy demand on Wednesday, surging over 2% and adding Rs 28,758.71 crore to its market valuation.

The stock climbed 2.18% to settle at Rs 1,768.35 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it hit a 52-week high at Rs 1,791.90.

The rally was fueled by a potential rise in the bank's weightage in the MSCI emerging markets index, as highlighted by Senior VP (Research) Prashanth Tapse at Mehta Equities Ltd. This could bring inflows of $3.2 to $4 billion.

HDFC Bank significantly contributed to the BSE Sensex's historic surge to the 80,000 mark, adding 249.03 points to the index's rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024