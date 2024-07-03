Left Menu

Germany Blocks Volkswagen's MAN Energy Sale to Chinese Firm

Volkswagen's MAN Energy Solutions announced compliance with the German government's decision to prohibit the planned sale of the gas turbine division to China's CSIC Longjiang GH Gas Turbine Co. A structured process to manage the division's new development will be initiated in the coming months.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:33 IST
Germany Blocks Volkswagen's MAN Energy Sale to Chinese Firm
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Volkswagen's MAN Energy Solutions unit said on Wednesday it respected the German government's decision to block the planned sale of the business to Chinese state-owned CSIC Longjiang GH Gas Turbine Co (GHGT).

"We will now initiate a structured process for handling the new development of the gas turbine division, which will take place in the coming months," a spokesperson for MAN Energy Solutions said in an emailed statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024