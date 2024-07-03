Left Menu

Uttarakhand Receives Extra 100 MW Power, Ensures No Power Cuts

Uttarakhand has been allotted an additional 100 megawatts of power from the central pool to bridge the gap between demand and supply. This move ensures that there will be no power cuts, even during peak hours. The allocation follows a meeting between Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:59 IST
Uttarakhand has been allotted an additional 100 megawatts of power from the central pool, an official statement confirmed on Wednesday. This allocation aims to bridge the gap between electricity demand and supply in the state, ensuring no power cuts even during peak hours.

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Central Electricity Authority had written a letter to Secretary (Power) R Meenakshi Sundaram, detailing that the additional allocation will be in effect from July 4 to July 31.

This increased power supply follows Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's recent meeting with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, where the request for additional electricity was discussed and approved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

