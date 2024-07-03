Left Menu

Bansal Wire Industries IPO Receives Strong Response on Day 1

Bansal Wire Industries' initial public offer received 1.76 times the subscription on its first bidding day. The company secured bids for 3,77,76,154 shares compared to 2,14,60,906 shares on offer. Collected over Rs 223 crore from anchor investors, funds will support debt payments, working capital, and corporate purposes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:07 IST
Bansal Wire Industries IPO Receives Strong Response on Day 1
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Bansal Wire Industries' initial public offering (IPO) witnessed robust interest on its first day, achieving 1.76 times the subscription.

According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), bids were placed for 3,77,76,154 shares against the 2,14,60,906 shares available.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 2.47 times, and non-institutional investors' portion saw a 2.44 times subscription, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) recorded 1% subscription.

On Tuesday, the company announced it had raised over Rs 223 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO is a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 745 crore, with a price band of Rs 243-256 per share, open for public subscription from July 3-5.

Proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for debt repayment, working capital necessities, and general corporate purposes.

Bansal Wire Industries, which manufactures and exports steel wires, plans to expand by introducing a new segment of specialty wires at its upcoming Dadri plant.

SBI Capital Markets and DAM Capital Advisors are serving as the book-running lead managers for the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024