Retail Investors Surge in India: Digital Brokerages Lead the Charge

The fiscal year 2025 marked a significant milestone for India's capital markets, as retail participation surged notably. Over 8.4 million new active demat accounts were established on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), showcasing a 20.5% increase from the previous year. The total number of accounts reached an impressive 49.2 million.

Driving this unprecedented growth are two leading digital brokerages, Groww and Angel One. Together, these platforms accounted for 57% of all new additions. Groww alone contributed 3.4 million new accounts, capturing a 40% share of NSE's expansion, while Angel One contributed 1.46 million accounts, reinforcing its stronghold.

Besides digital platforms, traditional brokerages like HDFC Securities and ICICI Securities also registered growth, emphasizing a broad-based increase in retail investing across various tiers of cities. This underscores a paradigm shift in investor preferences towards digital and mobile-friendly investing experiences.

