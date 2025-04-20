Left Menu

Retail Investors Surge in India: Digital Brokerages Lead the Charge

India's capital markets saw a substantial rise in retail participation in FY25, with digital brokerages Groww and Angel One leading the charge. Together, they accounted for more than half of the new accounts on the NSE. Traditional brokerages also saw growth, reflecting increased investor confidence in the markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 13:24 IST
Retail Investors Surge in India: Digital Brokerages Lead the Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The fiscal year 2025 marked a significant milestone for India's capital markets, as retail participation surged notably. Over 8.4 million new active demat accounts were established on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), showcasing a 20.5% increase from the previous year. The total number of accounts reached an impressive 49.2 million.

Driving this unprecedented growth are two leading digital brokerages, Groww and Angel One. Together, these platforms accounted for 57% of all new additions. Groww alone contributed 3.4 million new accounts, capturing a 40% share of NSE's expansion, while Angel One contributed 1.46 million accounts, reinforcing its stronghold.

Besides digital platforms, traditional brokerages like HDFC Securities and ICICI Securities also registered growth, emphasizing a broad-based increase in retail investing across various tiers of cities. This underscores a paradigm shift in investor preferences towards digital and mobile-friendly investing experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025