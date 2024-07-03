Left Menu

Family Offices Propel Startup Investments in India: PwC Report

A PwC India report highlights the growing trend of family offices investing in startups, diversifying portfolios, and seeking higher returns. With over 300 family offices in India, up from 45 in 2018, these entities are becoming key players in wealth management by embracing technology, global diversification, and ESG principles.

A recent PwC India report indicates an increasing trend among family offices to invest in startups, diversify their portfolios, and seek higher returns.

From just 45 in 2018, the number of family offices in India has surged to over 300, signifying a transformation in the country's wealth management landscape. These entities are moving towards strategic risk mitigation and exploring opportunities in emerging markets.

Jayant Kumaar, partner at PwC India, noted that this evolution is marked by the integration of technology, global diversification, and adherence to ESG principles, which are essential for sustainable growth and positive societal impact.

