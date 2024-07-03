Family Offices Propel Startup Investments in India: PwC Report

A recent PwC India report indicates an increasing trend among family offices to invest in startups, diversify their portfolios, and seek higher returns.

From just 45 in 2018, the number of family offices in India has surged to over 300, signifying a transformation in the country's wealth management landscape. These entities are moving towards strategic risk mitigation and exploring opportunities in emerging markets.

Jayant Kumaar, partner at PwC India, noted that this evolution is marked by the integration of technology, global diversification, and adherence to ESG principles, which are essential for sustainable growth and positive societal impact.

