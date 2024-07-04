Left Menu

Inox Wind Becomes Net Debt-Free After Rs 900 Crore Infusion

Inox Wind Ltd has become a net debt-free company after its promoter, Inox Wind Energy (IWEL), infused Rs 900 crore into the wind energy solutions provider. The funds, raised through a sale of equity shares, will be used to completely pare down external term debt, boosting profitability and balance sheet strength.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 10:04 IST
Inox Wind Becomes Net Debt-Free After Rs 900 Crore Infusion
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial milestone, Inox Wind Ltd has announced that it will become a net debt-free company following an infusion of Rs 900 crore by its promoter, Inox Wind Energy Ltd (IWEL). The announcement was made on Thursday, marking a pivotal moment for the wind energy solutions provider.

According to the company's statement, the substantial fund infusion was completed via the sale of equity shares through block deals on the stock exchanges, a move that saw participation from several marquee investors. This financial boost aims to enhance the company's balance sheet and accelerate its growth by enabling significant savings on interest expenses.

''This fund infusion will help us become a net debt-free company, strengthening our balance sheet and helping accelerate our growth,'' said Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind. The aim is to completely pare down external term debt, thereby achieving a net debt-free status, excluding promoter debt. This strategic shift is expected to have lasting positive impacts on the company's profitability and financial health,'' the company stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024