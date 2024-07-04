Gujarat increases water storage capacity by 11,523 lakh cubic feet in 7th year of Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan

Gujarat, known for its excellent water management system, has successfully created an additional water storage capacity of 11,523 lakh cubic feet this year under its ambitious water conservation campaign, Sujalam Sufalam Jal Yojana (SSJA). Under this year's campaign, an additional water storage capacity of 4,946 lakh cubic feet was created in Central Gujarat, 2,831 lakh cubic feet in North Gujarat, 2,700 lakh cubic feet in the Saurashtra-Kutch region and 1,046 lakh cubic feet in South Gujarat.

The Gujarat government has been running a campaign for the last seven years to conserve the maximum amount of rainwater in the large and small water bodies. In these last seven years, Gujarat's water storage capacity has cumulatively increased by over 1,19,144 lakh cubic feet. The SSJA initiative not only involves massive public participation but also smooth coordination between departments such as Water Resources, Water Distribution, Forests and Environment, Urban Development and Municipal Corporations, Narmada Corporation, Education Department, Panchayat and Rural Development among others.

Providing detailed information about the work carried out under the seventh edition of SSJA, Water Resources Secretary K.B. Rabaria said, "Under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, this year's SSJA campaign has been extremely successful. A total of 9,374 works were executed, including over 4,000 under public participation, over 1,900 under MNREGA, and over 3,300 by the Gujarat government's various departments." "During this period, 7.23 lakh man-days of labour were also generated, boosting employment across Gujarat. This year, Gujarat's water storage capacity will increase by 11,523 lakh cubic feet," he added.

He further stated, "This year, the top five districts where maximum number of works were carried out are Dahod with 1,254 works, Gir Somnath with 848 works, Anand with 679 works, Mahisagar with 648 works, and Aravalli district with 617 works. In addition to the cleaning and repairing of various water reservoirs like small rivers, ponds, and check dams, 815 km of large canals and 1,755 km of small canals have also been cleaned across Gujarat." The primary goal of Gujarat's SSJA initiative to transform the state's arid landscape and develop water sufficiency is noteworthy. The comprehensive campaign focuses on raising groundwater levels, cleaning water bodies, and reviving traditional water sources to ensure an adequate water supply for agriculture, industries, and domestic usage.

By leveraging community participation and modern technology, the initiative not only addresses immediate water scarcity but also paves the way for long-term ecological balance and prosperity in Gujarat. (ANI)

